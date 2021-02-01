Kinnect wins digital media mandate for Too Yumm!

Noticing a gap in the market for healthy packed snacks, in April 2017 a new force in the snack foods space came into existence – GIL’s first brand - Too Yumm!. The brand grew at a steady pace with the sole aim of disrupting the current snacking trends in India. With Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador Too Yumm! expanded their range with offerings such as Fox Nuts, Veggie Stix, Multigrain Chips, Karare, Rings and Potato Stix, in numerous lip-smacking flavours. The brand created high recall with their engaging communication and attractive packaging, garnering a large fan base and vocal loyalists.