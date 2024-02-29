Kirtilals' latest wedding campaign 'Bandhan' celebrates the bride tribe

The ‘Bandhan’ campaign is meticulously crafted & produced by The Content Lab to help Kirtilals expand its presence beyond the South Indian market where it is very well established, while also making its up-to-date jewellery pieces attractive and relevant to young buyers across India. The campaign seeks to redefine traditional narratives by shifting the spotlight from the singular route of the bride being the anchor alone, to the others who are also an integral part of the wedding journey.