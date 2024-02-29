Kirtilals' latest wedding campaign 'Bandhan' celebrates the bride tribe

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign has ben conceptualised by The Content Lab.
Mumbai-based content studio and digital marketing agency, The Content Lab has launched a new bridal jewellery campaign titled ‘Bandhan’ for the nearly nine-decade old diamond jewellery brand Kirtilals. The new campaign will throw the spotlight not only on the bride but also on her invaluable support system – her tribe, who play an integral role in her journey towards matrimony be it her mother, sister, grandmothers or other female members.
The ‘Bandhan’ campaign is meticulously crafted & produced by The Content Lab to help Kirtilals expand its presence beyond the South Indian market where it is very well established, while also making its up-to-date jewellery pieces attractive and relevant to young buyers across India. The campaign seeks to redefine traditional narratives by shifting the spotlight from the singular route of the bride being the anchor alone, to the others who are also an integral part of the wedding journey.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with The Content Lab to unveil this unique bridal jewellery campaign,” said Seema Mehta, creative director of Kirtilals. “At Kirtilals, we believe that jewellery is more than just adornment – it is a symbol of love, unity, and cherished memories. Through this campaign, we are proud to celebrate not only the bride but also the cherished relationships that form her tribe.”
“We are excited to partner with Kirtilals yet again to bring this campaign to life.” remarked Karthik Krishnan, executive creative director of The Content Lab that has been the creative partner agency for Kirtilals three years in a row. “The bride feels the most joy and ease when she knows her bride tribe has her back. They play a pivotal role in every wedding, and it is our privilege to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes.”