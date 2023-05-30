KwikFix Auto appoints Kodo Studio as Creative Agency

With an impressive career spanning 18 years, Sreejith Kodoth has made an indelible mark on the advertising and media landscape. Having worked with renowned agencies such as JWT, Lintas, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra, Rediffusion Y&R Mumbai, and Disney Star India, he has been the driving force behind award-winning campaigns for global brands like Volkswagen, Cadbury, Adidas, Bajaj, SBI, and Tata Motors. His work has garnered international recognition at prestigious award shows including Cannes, Adfest, New York Festivals, Clio, The Work, London International, Abbys, and Effies.