Lakmē's new campaign puts its sunscreen to a lie detector test

Beauty and skincare brand Lakmē has launched a consumer-first campaign focused on empowering Indian consumers to make informed choices when purchasing sunscreen. Through the campaign, Lakmē is driving awareness, encouraging greater transparency, scientific credibility, and accountability in sun care products.

The campaign will roll out across social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and OTT platforms. At the heart of this campaign is an IN VIVO Test conducted in an independent accredited Clinical Research Lab, where it showcases the rigorous testing behind Lakmē Sun Expert SPF 50, reinforcing the brand’s promise: “When Lakmē Sun Expert SPF 50 claims SPF 50, it delivers SPF 50.”

As per the brand, the lack of mandatory regulations on sunscreen testing enables multiple brands to claim SPF 50 & PA++++. This results in significant disparity between claimed and actual sun protection, with multiple brands claiming SPF 50 when they deliver only SPF 20. With the campaign, Lakmē is taking a proactive stance to address this discrepancy.

Speaking about the campaign, Harman Dhillon, executive director and general manager, beauty and wellbeing, HUL, said, "At Lakmē, our mission extends far beyond sun protection. We're committed to transforming the sunscreen industry through unwavering transparency, scientific validation, and consumer awareness. We are shedding light on the disparity between the exaggerated SPF claims and actual sun protection delivered across multiple such products. With Lakmē Sun Expert, our research-driven products deliver on their promise, giving consumers the confidence to trust what they buy and the protection they need.”