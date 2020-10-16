Langoor Havas bags the digital mandate for Adrianse* Global

Aneeta Nandakumar, Associate, client solutions, Adrianse* said, “Our brand promise, relationship with our clients and technical knowledge pool is now going to extend to the digital world. And we have found a perfect partner in Langoor Havas to ideate and co-create this journey with us. We are looking forward to a long deep working relationship that will help us implement a full-funnel digital marketing solution with meaningful visibility in the years to come. Though we understand the increasing trends in video content and influencer marketing, we would like to focus on what aligns with our clients and what resonates with us as a group. That’s exactly where the highly customized approach and strategy from the Langoor Havas team would become invaluable to us. We are delighted to take this journey to new heights by leveraging the integrated data, design, and the robust combination of creative and lateral thinking capabilities that Langoor Havas has.”