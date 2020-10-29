Langoor Havas bags the digital mandate for Curegarden

Arjuna Natural specialises in clinically proven Nature based Nutraceuticals ingredients which have been widely used across the world and Curegarden brings this philosophy to India.

Venugopal Ganganna, chief executive officer, Langoor Havas said, “Indian Nutraceuticals market is expected to grow to $18 billion by 2025, as consumers become more health and fitness conscious. Amid the pandemic, ‘immunity’ has become a new buzzword, the demand for nutraceuticals across the globe has increased manifold. While the world is battling with COVID 19, Curegarden is set out to help its customers build immunity and better health. We are excited to partner with Curegarden in its dream of sharing a happier, healthier quality of life with its customers.”