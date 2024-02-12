Laqshya Media Group acquires advertising rights for Cochin International Airport

“At Laqshya Media Group, we understand the power of airport advertising in today’s marketing landscape,” noted Atul Shrivastava, CEO of Laqshya Media Group. “Securing advertising rights at Cochin International Airport strengthens our presence in South India, offering brands innovative opportunities to boost visibility and engagement. We’re excited about the potential at Cochin International Airport and committed to delivering creative excellence to leave lasting impressions and drive success for our clients. Furthermore, we are not limited to media assets but also pioneering DOOH and experiential zones at Cochin Airport. These zones will revolutionise advertising by offering immersive experiences that create stronger connections with consumers, enhancing brand loyalty and recognition."