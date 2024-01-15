Lay’s returns to thematic advertising with Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor

She says, “We have him on the brand for a very long time and he has delivered a huge hit in the form of Animal. But the campaign was conceived way before the film was released. It's plain serendipity because even in Animal he's playing a character who is very family-oriented. There's a lot of emotion when it comes to him and his father. So I feel that this could be a nice softer contrast between the relationship that he had there and the relationship that he has on Lay's with his mother.”