Creative agency Parking merges with Joshbro

Uday Parkar led creative agency Parking has merged its creative business with leading creative & media Buying agency Joshbro Communications.
Joshbro Communications is a 25 years young agency that manages the creative & media buying mandates for leading brands across diversified sectors like real estate, retail, manufacturing and healthcare amongst others.
With over 150 international & national industry awards, Uday Parkar, the force behind Parking has created numerous award winning brands, advertising campaigns and has done superlative work in the field of space design.
A double gold medalist from JJ School of Arts, Uday has been a part of multiple advertising agencies hemming the top line as national creative director prior to launching his agency Parking.
Narendra Joshi, MD, Joshbro informs ‘Uday has been the brain behind many of our award winning campaigns over the years as Creative Consultant. We are formally now working as one team and we hope to bring creativity back into the advertising business’.
Joshbro has also won numerous industry and media awards and were nominated at Cannes for their work for Shoe Bazar. Amongst their many achievements, they won the One Show Merit Award for The Bombay Store Advertising Campaign.
‘It’s an association of creative minds that go beyond defined creative pitches to build brand legacy’ informs Uday Parkar ‘We will try and bring back the golden era of advertising’.
Uday has been part of leading advertising agencies like JWT, FCB Ulka, DY&R, DDB Mudra Group, Publicis Groupe, McCANN Worldgroup and Adfactors Advertising.
Uday expanded into a space designer a decade ago and has created a mark for his distinct style of creating brand spaces that the country has never seen before. His style of space designing became widely popular and has brought a tremendous success to many brands like Tea Villa Café, Viacom18, Network18, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Redbrick Offices, Granth Book Store, Titan Stainless India, Sweetberry, Bomberry, Tailorz, Coverfox to name a few.
Joshbro has done some notable work for leading clients like Godrej Interio, House of Abhinandan Lodha, The Bombay Stores, Akbarallys, Akbarallys Furniture, Lawrence & Mayo, Emaar Group, Spinach Retail, DLF Group, R Mall and Ecoreco to name a few.