Leo Burnett India launches specialized division – LB Regional

Publicis Groupe owned Leo Burnett India announces the launch of LB Regional a specialized division helping brands maximise their reach with national audiences by understanding region wise insights. LB regional will help brands create localized content to build relevance with national audiences.
LB Regional offers end to end solutions from research-driven strategic direction, which are translated into creative solutions and execution serving clients' complete needs for regional markets.
Often marketing campaigns miss cultural nuances and appropriate generalized stereotypes of different communities. Leo Burnett Regional, aims to break this cycle and help brands think region appropriate content by bringing in experts from each region, making content far more relatable and relevant. LB Regional currently focuses on 5 key languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali and has a team of creatives and writers who are experts in each of them.
The strategy and thinking is backed by an in-depth quantitative survey undertaken by Leo Burnett India, spanning across 10 states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh +Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab + Chandigarh, Kerala and Delhi), with 2805 respondents, across different age groups (18-30 YOs, 31-45 YOs, 45+). The survey covers attitude and sentiments across 7 categories of Food, Mobility, Finance, Life Motivations + Relationships, Health, and Fashion.
Speaking about the launch of the division, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia & chairman BBH India said “To succeed in todays times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally. Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region., to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianized content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions. We already created local level interventions for some brands and have seen great results in going region-up rather than national-down in our thinking and creation.”