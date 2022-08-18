Leo Burnett India launches specialized division – LB Regional

Speaking about the launch of the division, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia & chairman BBH India said “To succeed in todays times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally. Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region., to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianized content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions. We already created local level interventions for some brands and have seen great results in going region-up rather than national-down in our thinking and creation.”