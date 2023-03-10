Leo Burnett India named Asia - Pacific Agency of the Year and APAC Network of the Year at Spikes Asia 2023

This on the back of 2 Grand Prix (Whisper & Oreo), 1 Glass, 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze Spikes.
At the recently concluded Spikes Asia 2023 awards, Leo Burnett India won the most laurles. It was named Asia - Pacific Agency of the Year and APAC Network of the Year. The Publicis-owned agency won 2 Grand Prix (Whisper & Oreo), 1 Glass, 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze Spikes.
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett, South Asia & Chairman BBH India said “We are chuffed to be recognized as the ‘Asia Pacific Agency of the Year’ at one of Asia’s biggest platform for creativity. At Leo Burnett we’ve been tirelessly working to create work for our clients that solves both business and human problems and makes real impact. And the fact that its work across 6 brands that has been recognized across categories including Glass, Healthcare, PR etc, is a testament to the culture of creativity that we have managed to build. We are thankful to our client partners who have believed in our thinking. This is for all the awesome teams at Leo Burnett.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said “Having our work across 7 brands including P&G - Whisper, Mondelez - Oreo, MPL, Airtel, Spotify, Burger King being recognized across categories at Asia’s biggest creative award show tells us that we are doing something right. We believe in epic brands doing epic work. From bringing the missing chapter on periods to Indian textbooks so that 23 million girls don’t drop out of school to designing the jersey for the Indian cricket team using data, to creating the biggest social media frenzy to help India #BringBacktheWorldCup and giving India a chance to watch the unrecorded iconic 175 runs scored by Kapil Dev, we have been trying and will keep trying to push the boundaries of creativity. Cheers to our brand partners and the team.”