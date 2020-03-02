Leo Burnett Orchard wins PayNearby

Speaking about the association Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, Nearby Technologies said “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Leo Burnett Orchard, an agency skilled at integrated communications and known for their impactful campaigns. As PayNearby grows and matures into one of the leading fintech brands in the country, we recognize the need to collaborate with an agency that understands our vision and core values and can help us communicate seamlessly with our partners and consumers. Leo Burnett Orchard brings exactly that to the table. They approached the opportunity with a lot of commitment and compelling strategic insights and creative ideas. We look forward to partnering with them to strengthen our brand narrative and drive relevance and adoption across all consumer segments, as we build momentum and scale higher.”