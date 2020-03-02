Leo Burnett Orchard wins PayNearby

PayNearby, the hyperlocal fintech network builder, has appointed Leo Burnett Orchard as their creative partner. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the Leo Burnett Orchard Mumbai team. The agency will handle the integrated communications mandate for the brand.
Speaking about the win Manav Ahuja vice president & branch head, Leo Burnett Orchard said “We are thrilled that PayNearby has chosen us to partner them on their journey. PayNearby is building a significant merchant network in smaller towns and empowering them with innovative solutions to make the financial transactions seamless, quick and easy. We feel the brand has huge potential and are excited to create some outstanding work together to help it achieve scale and success.”
Amod Dani, executive creative director, Leo Burnett Orchard further adds “Leo Burnett Orchard is really excited to partner with PayNearby on brand’s growth story. We feel our new-age, digital first thinking will not only help us chart a successful narrative for the brand but also enable us push the envelope on creating some distinctive work for them.
Speaking about the association Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, Nearby Technologies said “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Leo Burnett Orchard, an agency skilled at integrated communications and known for their impactful campaigns. As PayNearby grows and matures into one of the leading fintech brands in the country, we recognize the need to collaborate with an agency that understands our vision and core values and can help us communicate seamlessly with our partners and consumers. Leo Burnett Orchard brings exactly that to the table. They approached the opportunity with a lot of commitment and compelling strategic insights and creative ideas. We look forward to partnering with them to strengthen our brand narrative and drive relevance and adoption across all consumer segments, as we build momentum and scale higher.”