Leo Burnett wins the creative mandate for Macho

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha CEO and chief strategy officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Macho has been top of mind of Indian consumers with popular campaigns in the past. The opportunity for the brand is to plug itself to the changing discourse of the time without losing its edge. Our approach to building Macho is to plug into the changing man-woman discourse in India, yet do so in the quintessential Macho way - that’s tongue in cheek. We look forward to building this brand and business.”