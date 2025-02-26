Levi’s and Beyoncé recreate another ad of the clothing company

After recreating the 1985 Levi’s ad Launderette, the clothing company and pop icon Beyoncé moved six years ahead to the 1991 ad Pool Hall in the second chapter of the REIIMAGINE campaign.

Starring alongside actor Timothy Olyphant, Beyoncé is seen wearing a full denim-on-denim outfit showing off her pool skills whilst taking on a local shark in the 15-second-long ad.

The new chapter celebrates Levi’s products as modern style staples. It includes striking pieces like the Ribcage Wide Leg jeans, the Braided Vest and the Spade Trench, styled with custom embellishments to reflect the spirit of individuality and reinvention central to the campaign, reads a blog post on the company’s website.

“Levi’s has always built on its rich denim history, reinterpreting it in new cultural moments and proving that reinvention is at its core,” said Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “Pool Hall honours our heritage while breaking new ground, giving fans a chance to personalize their Levi’s® and express their unique style.”

The company teamed up with Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas for the latest chapter of the REIIMAGINE campaign, along with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole. The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PRETTYBIRD.

Pool Hall launches with a fully integrated global campaign, including television, digital, social media, out-of-home and brand activations. The Levi’s brand’s social media will feature additional style content from global creators that encourages viewers to make their own style mark. Brand fans will also be invited to participate in experiences that will serve as a playground for their own reimaginations.