Licious claims its chicken is the the juiciest in new ad campaign

Santosh Hegde, VP- brand, Licious, shares his vision for the campaign, “Being recognised by ICAR-National Meat Research Institute is a huge honour for the brand. At Licious, every bite is an explosion of flavour, and being 'Certified India’s Juiciest Chicken’ is a proud moment for us and our customers. This certification affirms our dedication to providing unparalleled moments of satisfaction and culinary bliss. However, the quest to deliver India's Juiciest Chicken has been more than a mission for us; it's been years of relentless hard work and dedication to perfect our offering in every way possible. The award by ICAR is of significant importance symbolising not just an accolade but a testament to our core values."