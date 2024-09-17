Licious, D+H, and Marico veteran Santosh Hegde seeks a “young, hot agency” for Atlys

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It is for the online visa platform's launch campaign, which involves a print ad and a digital film.
Online visa application platform Atlys' head of marketing, Santosh Hegde, is in search of a “young, hot agency that gets it.”
He is looking for an agency to help his brand with the campaign, which will include a print ad, and a digital film.
The marketing veteran, who has worked with Licious, Marico, and Disney+ Hotstar, posted on LinkedIn about his search: “I also know that there are SO MANY new agencies out there doing great work. But knowing who’s just talking, and who’s actually walking the talk is hard.”
Hegde has asked interested agencies to send their intent and credentials to him via email at santosh@atlys.com.
Founded in 2021, Atlys made headlines in August 2024 when its founder and CEO, Mohak Nahta, said he would honour his claim of offering free visas to everyone if track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Chopra won a silver.