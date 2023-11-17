Licious launches 'Sera Sunday' campaign, elevating the joy of Sunday lunch

The campaign focuses on the importance of mutton in Bengali cuisine and highlights how a delicious mutton dish is the highlight of a memorable Sunday.
Licious has launched its latest campaign called 'Licious Sera Sunday' to improve the meat and seafood experience for consumers. The campaign focuses on the importance of mutton in Bengali cuisine and highlights how a delicious mutton dish is the highlight of a memorable Sunday. The campaign film takes us inside a Bengali household on a Sunday, showing how every family member's plans revolve around the preparation of a mouth-watering Mangshor Jhol for lunch. You can watch the film on Licious' YouTube and Instagram pages and plan your next ultimate Sunday by ordering from the Licious App or website.
Santosh Hegde, vice president - brand at Licious, says: "While nobody understands meat & seafood as well as we at Licious do, we continually make efforts to better understand our consumers and their preferences. One of our core product offerings, mutton is a true sensorial indulgence, especially in Kolkata, where Sundays mean familial togetherness & bonding over that special mutton preparation. The sign of a great Sunday is the shared mutton lunch experience that lingers, influencing plans and conversations through the oncoming week. And it all starts with the right mutton - tender, fresh and customized per the recipe it is meant for. The perfect blend of meat and fat for that rich taste, meaty & succulent mutton pieces and fresh, premium quality mutton - are all the right ingredients that we offer for the making of a sera Sunday!”
The film begins with a typical morning in a Bengali household, indicated by the marination of mutton, a clear sign that it's Sunday. As the movie points out, there is something special about this particular Sunday. We witness the family members, from the grandfather to the grandson, being enticed by the delicious aromas coming from the kitchen. In a coordinated manner, all plans and activities for the day revolve around the Mangshor Jhol, a traditional Bengali mutton curry. For example, Rahul gives up playing football for a significant reason - to claim a large, juicy piece of mutton as his mother lifts it with a ladle. As lunchtime approaches, the Mangshor Jhol, now with the mutton pieces and curry carefully arranged on a bed of rice, brings the family together in a delightful feast. With each bite, a feeling of pure joy and satisfaction fills the air, confirming that there is indeed something extraordinary about this Sunday because it has become the best with Licious Mutton. To cater to the Bengali love for mutton, Licious has introduced two new offerings - Mangshor Jhol Cut made from Kochi Patha, perfect for a delicious Sunday mutton curry, and Kosha Mangsho cut