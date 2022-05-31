Licious roasts McDonald's and Burger King with print ad

The ad references the age old rivalry between Burger King and McDonald's.
Licious took out a full page ad over the weekend in various editions of Times of India's newspapers. The ads were created by Tilt Brand Solutions and uses playing card references to position its product - a ready to cook burger patty - as superior to the QSR outlets' offerings.
Licious - a meat delivery company - recently introduced new variants in its line of ready to cook burger patties. The line up of flavours it has now includes piri piri cheese chicken burger patty, chilli & cheese lamb burger patty and crispy chicken burger patty. Licious’ RTC segment includes a combination of dishes that could be considered in the snacking category as well as those that could accompany a full course meal.