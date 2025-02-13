LifeWear India onboards MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

LifeWear India announces the appointment of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. A celebrated athlete known for his resilience, discipline, and commitment to fitness, Dhoni perfectly embodies LifeWear’s mission of enabling active and pain-free living.

Founded in 1974, LifeWear Technologies, LLC has been a pioneer in the sports medicine industry in the United States. With a legacy of innovation and quality, LifeWear is now manufacturing in India, bringing world-class orthopaedic soft goods, sports supports, mobility aids, tapes & bandages, and hot & cold therapy products to Indian consumers.

“Human mobility, comfort, and well-being are at the heart of everything we do at LifeWear", said Sebastian Joseph, CEO, LifeWear India. “With MS Dhoni onboard, we are confident that our message of active, pain-free living will resonate with millions across India.”

As an athlete, Dhoni understands the importance of proper recovery, injury prevention, and support—making this collaboration a perfect fit. He said, “Fitness has always been a crucial part of my life - whether on the field or off it. LifeWear’s products help support mobility and recovery, which are essential for an active lifestyle. I am excited to be associated with a brand that shares my commitment to fitness and well-being."

With this new partnership, LifeWear and MS Dhoni aim to inspire India to make the right choice for an active and pain-free lifestyle.