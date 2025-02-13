Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Advertising News

LifeWear India onboards MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador

With this new partnership, LifeWear and MS Dhoni aim to inspire India to make the right choice for an active and pain-free lifestyle.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
LifeWear

LifeWear India announces the appointment of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. A celebrated athlete known for his resilience, discipline, and commitment to fitness, Dhoni perfectly embodies LifeWear’s mission of enabling active and pain-free living.

Advertisment

Founded in 1974, LifeWear Technologies, LLC has been a pioneer in the sports medicine industry in the United States. With a legacy of innovation and quality, LifeWear is now manufacturing in India, bringing world-class orthopaedic soft goods, sports supports, mobility aids, tapes & bandages, and hot & cold therapy products to Indian consumers.

“Human mobility, comfort, and well-being are at the heart of everything we do at LifeWear", said Sebastian Joseph, CEO, LifeWear India. “With MS Dhoni onboard, we are confident that our message of active, pain-free living will resonate with millions across India.”

As an athlete, Dhoni understands the importance of proper recovery, injury prevention, and support—making this collaboration a perfect fit. He said, “Fitness has always been a crucial part of my life - whether on the field or off it. LifeWear’s products help support mobility and recovery, which are essential for an active lifestyle. I am excited to be associated with a brand that shares my commitment to fitness and well-being."

With this new partnership, LifeWear and MS Dhoni aim to inspire India to make the right choice for an active and pain-free lifestyle.

MS Dhoni
Advertisment