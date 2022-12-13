Lil'Goodness launches Marvel and Disney characters inspired products

The brand will launch a unique on-pack innovation and thereby enabling reuse of 80% of the package, and improving the sustainability impact of each pack.
Health-focused foods and snacks maker Lil’Goodness announced the launch of products inspired by Disney characters and Marvel Super Heroes that aim to revolutionize the munching habits of the younger generation.
The company is rolling out an assortment of prebiotic chocolates and extruded snack products as a part of this offering, with some of the well-known Disney and Marvel characters on the packs.
Lil’Goodness will also launch a unique on-pack innovation, where the pack assembles into a Marvel character as a collectible item, thereby enabling reuse of 80% of the package, significantly improving the sustainability impact of each pack. The packs will also contain a digital gamification experience which will create awareness about healthy snacking amongst younger generations.
Lil’Goodness, launched in March 2020, has pioneered prebiotic chocolates, supergrain teff based puffs and prebiotic milkshakes.
The prebiotic chocolates contain fibers extracted from vegetarian sources and aid growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Available in 9 different variants, including 4 variants sweetened with palm jaggery, Lil’Goodness has sold over 2 million packs of the prebiotic chocolates since its launch in October 2020.
“It’s an exciting collaboration that brings together the fun and magic of Disney in our endeavors to popularize healthy snacking habits,” says Harshavardhan S, founder & CEO, Lil’Goodness. “The celebrated Disney and Marvel characters on the packets of our popular products will spark an instant connection with fans of all age groups, especially kids and teens. We will infuse the Power of Goodness in our products and marketing campaigns to create awareness about good nutrition among millennial families. Each of the Disney and Marvel characters brings a certain Goodness that deeply resonates with what Lil’Goodness stands for as a brand. We have made these packs fun, and exciting without losing sight of the basic ethos of nutrition.”
“During this period, we will be launching a refreshed range of our prebiotic chocolates with new flavors, and extruded snacks using the super grain teff which we launched in India. The innovative pack designs are a showcase of how we can create fun experiences while reducing the environmental footprint of packaging waste, by converting it into a simple collectible that kids or even us adults would love to play around with while improving gross motor skills and bringing the entire family together in assembling the characters from the pack” added Damanbir Singh, chief product officer and co-founder, Lil’Goodness.