Lil'Goodness launches Marvel and Disney characters inspired products

“It’s an exciting collaboration that brings together the fun and magic of Disney in our endeavors to popularize healthy snacking habits,” says Harshavardhan S, founder & CEO, Lil’Goodness. “The celebrated Disney and Marvel characters on the packets of our popular products will spark an instant connection with fans of all age groups, especially kids and teens. We will infuse the Power of Goodness in our products and marketing campaigns to create awareness about good nutrition among millennial families. Each of the Disney and Marvel characters brings a certain Goodness that deeply resonates with what Lil’Goodness stands for as a brand. We have made these packs fun, and exciting without losing sight of the basic ethos of nutrition.”