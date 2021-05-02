LinkedIn depicts job search with the help of a nearly dead houseplant coming to life again

2020 was one of the worst years, if not the worst, for jobs. LinkedIn wants 2021 to turn things around.
As per the International Labour Organisation (ILO), 114 million jobs were lost in 2020. A Moneycontrol report in January this year said, “… close to 10.9 million jobs were lost across sectors. 2020 was the worst-ever year for the job market in India.”
Unemployment is rough, and what’s equally rough or more is the arduous task of finding a new job. One of the first places most skilled workers go to is LinkedIn, the social network for “professionals”.
In a 60-second spot, LinkedIn has addressed the cycle of starting the hunt for a job, to getting one, and the time it takes is represented with the blossoming of a nearly dead plant.
If there’s any indication about the relevance of LinkedIn in today’s time, you must read its parent company Microsoft’s FY21 Q3 earnings.
1. LinkedIn’s revenue increased 25 per cent year-over-year.
2. Conversations increased 43 per cent, content shared was up 29 per cent, and hours on LinkedIn Learning increased 80 per cent.
3. LinkedIn Marketing Solutions revenue was up more than 60 per cent year-over-year. And over the past 12 months, LinkedIn’s advertising business has surpassed $3 billion in revenue; it is growing nearly three times faster than the B2B digital advertising market overall.