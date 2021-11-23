Liqvd Asia wins the “Nilaya by Asian Paints” Digital Comms Mandate

Commenting on the win Arnab Mitra, MD Liqvd Asia says, “Nilaya is looking to redefine the wall paper category and how consumers imagine luxury and art without compromising on their personal aesthetic instincts. Launching the integrated campaign with the theme “ASpaceApart”, we want to give Nilaya the rightful space helping consumers discover the real art of wall coverings. Our team is excited to take on the challenge of digitally re-launching the product via multiple communication mechanism across the digital universe. We hope to set a new benchmark via this partnership”.