Little Joys publishes nutritional info in TOI to support ‘Label Padhega India’ initiative

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative spearheaded by Revant Himatsingka aka Foodpharmer, urges Indian consumers to see the labels of everyday packaged foods.
Little Joys, a baby wellness brand under Mosaic Wellness, has taken a step towards transparency by releasing detailed nutritional information in today's edition of the Times of India.
The announcement comes as Little Joys prepares to participate in Label Padhega India, an initiative spearheaded by Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Foodpharmer. The campaign urges Indian consumers to see the labels of everyday packaged foods.
A host of celebrities and influencers, including Archana Puran Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Terrence Lewis, Ankur Warikoo, Abhinav Bindra, and Masoom Minawala, have joined the initiative to amplify its reach and impact.
Revant Bhate, CEO of Mosaic Wellness, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative in a recent LinkedIn post. "Are we the best? Not yet. Can we improve? We surely can and will. But we are happy to be transparent and proud of what we do! We are proud of what we make for India, from India, and encourage more brands to do the same. Let's march towards a healthier India! Our kids deserve better!"
The advertisement in the Times of India highlights all the ingredients and nutritional information of Little Joys’ products, aiming to educate parents about the contents of the foods.
This transparency effort is particularly timely as it follows the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), recommending new thresholds for sugar content in packaged foods and beverages for the first time.