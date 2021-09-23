Livspace's new campaign comes with an advisory - don't try this at home

Conceptualised by Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign features six short brand films.
Livspace, India and Southeast Asia’s largest home interiors and renovation platform, has launched a campaign, titled Don’t try this at home. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of living in a well-designed home, fitted with quality material, hardware and accessories.
To market the campaign, Livspace has also partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, as an associate sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company will also use high impact digital channels, and a mix of video, static and audio formats for maximum impact. The campaign will be live in over 19 cities. The brand expects it to deliver over 800 million impressions and over 60 million cumulative reach.
Conceptualised by Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign features six short brand films. The films are a humorous showcase of people doing everyday things in their home, like watching TV, cooking in the kitchen or storing clothes in the wardrobe. But due to poor design, they have to perform “stunts” to get these tasks done.
The company’s internal data shows that the majority of its customers are new homeowners and, hence, they are undertaking home interiors for the first time. In the case of choosing the wrong service providers, the toll on daily life is high for all the family members, as they have to keep adjusting to poor design.
With Livspace, consumers can opt for professional home interiors with efficient design and a 10-year warranty. The brand also promises on-time delivery, along with transparent pricing.
Speaking about the campaign, Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer at Livspace, said, “Livspace is focused on creating the organised interiors category in all its operational cities and countries. It’s our constant endeavour to introduce more and more homeowners to a professional way of getting home interiors done.”
“This time, we have taken our brand promise of high quality and efficient design, and presented it through the Don’t try this at home campaign. The narrative is also timely, as many people have spent months cooped up at home and have started noticing the inconveniences caused by poor design.”
Adding his thoughts on the partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Bhandari added, “We launched the campaign during the first phase of IPL and received a phenomenal response. With this second phase having kicked off, we, at Livspace, believe this is a great opportunity to reach a large audience.”
Commenting on Livspace’s campaign, Adarsh Atal, director - creative and content at Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “As a brand, Livspace strongly believes that great interior design is not just about the way things look. It's also about function. Taking a leap forward from our previous campaign that dealt with 'Living with design flaws', this time around, we decided to emphatically warn people about the implications of living in a poorly designed home. Don't try this at home is our tongue firmly-in-cheek way of telling people not to try stunts at home and try Livspace to discover the joy of smart design.”
The Indian home renovation industry has observed tremendous growth over the last few years. The organised sector has some key players, with Livspace being the largest and fastest-growing brand in the space. The company recently announced expansion in 80 new markets in India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.