Livspace's new campaign comes with an advisory - don't try this at home

Commenting on Livspace’s campaign, Adarsh Atal, director - creative and content at Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “As a brand, Livspace strongly believes that great interior design is not just about the way things look. It's also about function. Taking a leap forward from our previous campaign that dealt with 'Living with design flaws', this time around, we decided to emphatically warn people about the implications of living in a poorly designed home. Don't try this at home is our tongue firmly-in-cheek way of telling people not to try stunts at home and try Livspace to discover the joy of smart design.”