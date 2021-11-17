L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags branding and communications mandate for Zepto

Aadit Palicha, founder & CEO, Zepto said, “Q-Commerce has the potential to change the way India shops forever, and that presents a rare opportunity to build a category-defining brand. We needed an agency partner that understood and could deliver on the ambition we have for Zepto. We found that partner in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi - they have the right balance of a young team that shares our drive, and the experience of strategically-sound leadership. Beyond that, their experience in creating iconic e-commerce brands gave us a significant headstart.”