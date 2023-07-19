L’Oréal Paris appoints Kendall Jenner as new global ambassador

Kendall Jenner joins L’Oréal Paris to be the lead of the brand’s makeup campaigns starting in September 2023.
L’Oréal Paris has announced Kendall Jenner as a new global ambassador for the brand.
Kendall is a powerful, successful, and talented young woman who continues to captivate audiences around her. A constant figure in the fashion industry, an entrepreneur, and a media icon, Kendall Jenner has become a role model for her generation.
“L’Oréal Paris is honored to announce our partnership with one of the most powerful women in the world. It’s a new high in our mission to empower every woman, everywhere. At any other time, Kendall Jenner might have been as successful as she is now, but her worth and her choices and her image might have been defined or even controlled by others. But nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global President.
“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it,” said Kendall Jenner. “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”
Kendall Jenner joins L’Oréal Paris to be the lead of the brand’s makeup campaigns starting in September 2023.