L’Oréal Paris appoints Kendall Jenner as new global ambassador

“L’Oréal Paris is honored to announce our partnership with one of the most powerful women in the world. It’s a new high in our mission to empower every woman, everywhere. At any other time, Kendall Jenner might have been as successful as she is now, but her worth and her choices and her image might have been defined or even controlled by others. But nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.” Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris Global President.