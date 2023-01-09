Lotus Organics+ unveils new campaign with Dia Mirza

The new campaign glows in its bright visual style with Dia Mirza’s strong presence furthering the message of how the Lotus Organics+ precious brightening range ensures bright and glowing skin. The brand film reinforces the message that Lotus Organics+ is 100% certified organic by highlighting the rare white peony flower extracts present in its Precious Brightening Range. In the film, Dia applies the Precious Brightening Day crème emphasizing how she needs something special for her glowing skin. She also highlights how the product is free from preservatives, artificial fragrances and reduces blemishes and pigmentation. The film concludes by showcasing the entire Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening range with Dia promoting the brand’s vision to ‘Live Organic’.