Lowe Lintas launches Lowe Lintas DX

Said Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India, “With digital emerging as one the biggest advertising medium in the country, there is a strong need to create new standards of brand building and advertising on digital platforms. Lowe Lintas DX has the potential to become an industry-leading hub of excellence, delivering strong business outcomes for brands that work with both Lowe Lintas and Meta. I am excited to deepen our support with MullenLowe Lintas Group and look forward to some path-breaking work with the team.”