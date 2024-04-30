Lubi Pumps unveils new ad 'Ab Titans Mein Lubi Ka Force' ft. Gujarat Titans players

Ronak Porecha, director of Lubi Pumps, stated on the campaign, saying, "We believe in serving nationwide communities through reliable water pumping solutions. And there is no better way to unify the communities in India than the sports, particularly cricket. Through Lubi Pumps partnership with Gujarat Titans, we are instilling our commitment to providing high-performance products & services to connect deeply with consumers. As the nation soaks itself in the fervour of cricket, we seek to resonate with the spirit of our consumers and enhance Lubi’s brand visibility in the market.”