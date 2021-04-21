Madison Media wins 23 new Businesses in FY 2020-21

The Agency also received a top score of A+ in the Comp Pitches Report for 2020 by Recma.
Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has created a record by winning 23 new accounts in a financial year. Amidst the nationwide lockdown and work-from-home, the new business wins amounted to a billing of $211 Million as per Comvergence New Business Report published last month. The Agency also received a top score of A+ in the Comp Pitches Report for 2020 by Recma.
2020 has been a fantastic year for Madison Media in terms of New business, the agency having won clients like, Abbott Nutrition, RSPL Group, RSH Global – Joy Cosmetics, Welspun, Indira IVF, Licious, Weikfield, M3M India, Liebherr, Educational Testing Service (ETS), Aliens Group, Wonder Masala, Vijay Bhoomi, Practo, Gold Drop Oil, NextGen Software, McDonald’s integrated & performance, Dhani Loans, Atomberg, Alchem Industries, Sunpure Oil, PAPA Brands, amongst others. The Agency continues its winning streak this year too.
Speaking on Madison new business wins across last year, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH says, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. As the pandemic impacted advertising spends profoundly we saw an opportunity to establish the link between media and marketing outcomes, and doubled down on our pitch efforts. The result – 23 wins! I am overwhelmed by the teamwork, spirit and smarts of our Madison family.”