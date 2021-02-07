Maggi reveals the secret ingredient of smart homemakers

It is the brand’s `Masala-ae-Magic’, which says “Ordinary ko banaao extraordinary rozaana.”
Maggi is one of India’s most popular instant noodle snacks. But, it is so much more than that. Yes, the Nestle brand also sells instant pasta, cup noodles, tomato ketchup and cooking aids.
So, it is always refreshing to see Maggi release ads for its less popular products other than noodles. Last week, we (afaqs!) came across one for its `Masala-ae-Magic’, featuring actress Shweta Tiwari.
A simple ad that only goes to illustrate the deeply entrenched relationship that Maggi has with Indian kitchens. `Masala-ae-Magic’ is used to prepare the `subji’ in hostel kitchens, college and corporate canteens, and many households. A six-gram pack (Rs 5), as per the ad, offers you iron, iodine and also vitamin A.
It was only in the last week of January (2021) that Maggi strengthened its cooking aids portfolio by introducing a range of paneer spice mixes called `Paneer-ae-Magic’.
Last year (2020), the brand added instant fried rice mixes to its portfolio. It comes in two variants - Chilli Garlic and Classic Veg, and each pack costs Rs 10.