MAGGI & Rishabh Pant add masala to cricket in its new campaign

MAGGI has been an integral part of the Indian household for over four decades and has captured the imagination of the entire nation. While MAGGI is a part of numerous occasions, one such loved occasion is cricket. To further deepen this association, MAGGI has extended the campaign "Match. MAGGI. Masala" by partnering with one of the most loved cricketers – Rishabh Pant. The campaign brings alive shared moments between friends and how MAGGI adds masala to those moments.