MAGGI & Rishabh Pant add masala to cricket in its new campaign

MAGGI has been an integral part of the Indian household for over four decades and has captured the imagination of the entire nation. While MAGGI is a part of numerous occasions, one such loved occasion is cricket. To further deepen this association, MAGGI has extended the campaign "Match. MAGGI. Masala" by partnering with one of the most loved cricketers – Rishabh Pant. The campaign brings alive shared moments between friends and how MAGGI adds masala to those moments.
Commenting on the new campaign, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said, “Cricket is not just a sport anymore, but a social occasion that brings together friends. MAGGI strives to be the perfect partner for the camaraderie between friends. We believe with cricket, Rishabh Pant and MAGGI we have the perfect recipe for enjoyable moments. We hope the campaign will bring a smile to everyone’s face and further deepen the connect between MAGGI & cricket.”
Commenting on his association with MAGGI, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Match. MAGGI. Masala campaign. It brings together two of my most loved things – MAGGI & Cricket. The association enables me to be part of the cricketing world in a light-hearted way. The campaign aims to bring together cricket and MAGGI fans, providing an opportunity for them to relish the cricket moments while enjoying fun conversations”
The campaign has been designed by McCann India and is being promoted across digital platforms.