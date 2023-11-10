Mahindra Finance accelerates financial ease with 'Ab fixed deposit hoga fast deposit' campaign

The campaign is focused on attracting modern investors who are knowledgeable about technology. It highlights the digital flexibility and dependability of Mahindra Finance's Fixed Deposit options. As one of the few non-banking financial companies that accept deposits, Mahindra Finance wants to strengthen its Fixed Deposit portfolio through this effort. The current Fixed Deposit offering has an appealing interest rate of up to 8.05% per year, with an extra 0.25% for senior citizens. The brand's newest digital feature allows customers to open Fixed Deposits in only four easy and fast steps.