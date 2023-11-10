Mahindra Finance accelerates financial ease with 'Ab fixed deposit hoga fast deposit' campaign

The campaign captures the digital agility and reliability of Mahindra Finance’s Fixed Deposit schemes, to be aired during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in TV & digital mediums.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL),has unveiled its latest ad campaign, 'Ab Fixed Deposit hoga Fast Deposit.' This campaign, strategically airing during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on both TV and digital platforms, spotlights the seamless, secure, and swift attributes of Mahindra Finance’s Fixed Deposit schemes.
The campaign is focused on attracting modern investors who are knowledgeable about technology. It highlights the digital flexibility and dependability of Mahindra Finance's Fixed Deposit options. As one of the few non-banking financial companies that accept deposits, Mahindra Finance wants to strengthen its Fixed Deposit portfolio through this effort. The current Fixed Deposit offering has an appealing interest rate of up to 8.05% per year, with an extra 0.25% for senior citizens. The brand's newest digital feature allows customers to open Fixed Deposits in only four easy and fast steps.
Two 15-second TVCs from the campaign highlight the 'Speed & Ease' aspects of investing in Mahindra Finance FDs, showcasing a streamlined '4-steps only' process within a secured end-to-end digital journey.
Raul Rebello, MD & CEO – Designate, Mahindra Finance, commented, “Through this campaign, we aim to tap such investors and educate them with the offerings of our Fixed Deposit products available at the click of a button, providing a secure digital investment option.”