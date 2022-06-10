Mamaearth launches new TVC with Sara Ali Khan

Conceptualized by Korra Worldwide, the TVC captures a fun banter between two friends along with capturing the essence of the brand’s unique proposition. The film opens with Sara entering and seeing her friend, played by Vihaan, sitting at the dining table with a lot of onions in front of him. She mockingly calls him ‘Onion ki Dukaan’ referring to the quantity of onion around him. Fussing and complaining about hair loss and concluding that he has performed an extensive search for the solution and onions are the most effective solution for hairfall. Sara interjects appreciatively saying, ‘Maa ka nuskha’ (Moms recipe) and Vihaan adds that he will make a hairmask out of the onions and apply that on his hair along with onion juice. Sara confidently takes out the Onion Shampoo from her bag and gives it to him. She then moves to the benefits of Mamaearth Onion Shampoo with the claim of reducing hairfall upto 60% in 4 weeks. Positioning Mamaearth Onion Shampoo as an easier & effective way to get the goodness of sulphur-rich onion and Plant Keratin, to give the best solution for your hair that’s as pure and toxin-free as your home remedy, just without the hassles. The film is a simple yet powerful representation of the brand’s philosophy and product proposition of goodness inside.