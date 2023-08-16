Mankind Pharma unveils HealthOK Tablets campaign With Ranveer Singh

Joy Chatterjee, AVP of sales & marketing, Mankind Consumer further emphasized the sentiment of taking care of one’s health by stating, "At Mankind Pharma, we prioritize the well-being of individuals by providing high-quality healthcare solutions. At times, men do want to stay active and energetic all day but with ageing, daily tiredness becomes a common problem, which most men face. It could be due to nutritional deficiencies, bad food habits or sedentary lifestyle. HealthOK multivitamin tablets can fulfill those nutritional deficiencies and provide an added benefit of staying energetic due to Taurine & Ginseng. We believe Ranveer is an ideal ambassador for our brand HealthOK due to his unmatchable energy levels. HealthOK exemplifies our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, solidifying our position as a leader in the multivitamin category."