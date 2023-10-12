Maruti Suzuki Arena spends Rs 10cr on TV and Rs 8cr on OTT & digital for its vernacular push

The auto industry has seen a good year in terms of numbers. For Maruti Suzuki, the past few months have been of remarkable success, as per Srivastava. He says, “We have just gone past the halfway mark in September (since April), and the industry has clocked 20 lakh 70,000 unit sales, which is the first time ever. If you look at January to September, it has crossed the 3 million mark, again for the first time. In that sense, I think we have had a great run for the last nine months. It is expected that the industry will end at around 4.1 million units this year.”