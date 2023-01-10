Maruti Suzuki Driving School launches new brand campaign “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed”

The campaign comes with a quirky message about becoming a confident driver that even your dad approves of, making you a ‘dad-certified’ driver.
Empowering India with more confident drivers, Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) unveils a new brand campaign, “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed”, emphasizing the benefits of learning to drive from a professional institute. The campaign is curated to increase awareness about the advanced training methodology and curriculum available at MSDS. The campaign comes with a quirky message about becoming a confident driver that even your dad approves of, making you a ‘dad-certified’ driver.
The campaign underlines the core offerings of MSDS that have helped in contributing to add close to 3 million competent and confident drivers on the road, during the course of its 17-year legacy. Over the years, MSDS has developed a curriculum that makes drivers more attentive and vigilant in the face of unanticipated circumstances on the road through the application of advanced training techniques.
This new 360-degree campaign conveying all of the elements of MSDS in a catchy manner will be rolled out across multiple channels, including television commercials, OTT platforms, print ads, radio ads, out-of-home billboards, as well as, digital media.
The approach of this campaign is to showcase how Maruti Suzuki Driving School enables learners to become competent and confident drivers with a scientifically-designed curriculum and expert trainers.
In the latest ‘Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed’ TV commercial, the actors Gagan Arora (Son) and Tigmanshu Dhulia (Father) are playing a typical father and son duo with a witty angle. The son is seen picking up his father in the All New Brezza. The TVC captures how the father is observing his son’s driving skills as he crosses traffic signals, stop signs and narrow lanes effortlessly, leaving his father pleasantly surprised and impressed at the same time. During the course of the journey, Gagan pulls over at a Maruti Suzuki Driving School to indicate this is where he learnt how to drive with such finesse.
The TVC goes on to highlight the core offerings of MSDS that includes a scientific learning curriculum, training on a driving stimulator, and expert trainers for enabling learners to become competent and confident drivers. The TVC ends on a humorous note, where the father appreciates his son’s driving skills by saying, “Agar aap jaise ko sikha diya, toh badhiya hi sikhate honge”, implying as a pun that if Gagan can master driving so quickly, everyone can.
Commenting on this new campaign, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, said, “We believe that people should have a holistic awareness on road safety and safe driving practices. Safety is our top priority at MSDS, and our '1 trainer, 1 trainee, 1 car' model is a testament to our commitment to provide a safe environment for learning to drive. It is crucial to impart quality driving training to have safe and confident drivers on the roads. With the new brand campaign, “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed” we aim to sensitize people about the importance of learning this crucial life skill correctly, through MSDS’s scientifically designed curriculum and expert trainers. We hope to encourage more and more people to become better drivers and make our roads safer.”