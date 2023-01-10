Maruti Suzuki Driving School launches new brand campaign “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed”

Commenting on this new campaign, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, said, “We believe that people should have a holistic awareness on road safety and safe driving practices. Safety is our top priority at MSDS, and our '1 trainer, 1 trainee, 1 car' model is a testament to our commitment to provide a safe environment for learning to drive. It is crucial to impart quality driving training to have safe and confident drivers on the roads. With the new brand campaign, “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed” we aim to sensitize people about the importance of learning this crucial life skill correctly, through MSDS’s scientifically designed curriculum and expert trainers. We hope to encourage more and more people to become better drivers and make our roads safer.”