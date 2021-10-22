‘Mauka Mauka’ guy’s search for a big TV continues just like Pak’s for a win against India

Pakistan has never beaten India in an ICC World Cup event.
The Mauka Mauka guy, our lovable rival from across the border is still in search of a big TV to watch the ICC T20 match between India and Pakistan on 24 October 2021.
He’s in India (presumably Mumbai) for the search. But, we saw him, last week, in a Dubai mall looking for a big TV, what’s he doing all the way here?
When asked by a showroom exec why he didn’t buy the TV from the Dubai electronics showroom that offered him a ‘Buy 1, Break 1’ offer (one to watch the match, one to break in fury after Pakistan loses the match; the showroom owner was an Indian) his reply was, “selection toh thoda dhyaan se hi karna padta hai na?”
Also, he refers to his Dubai self as a “friend”.
Earlier, he knocked off the ‘replace old crackers’ from his to-do list and now he’s got his TV. Now, if only Pakistan makes his dream come true on 24 October 2021.