The ‘Mauka Mauka’ guy is looking to exchange his old firecrackers for new ones

Only to find rockets that zoom like Virat Kohli’s sixes and bombs that go boom like Jasprit Bumrah’s yorkers.
Our good old ‘Mauka Mauka’ guy is on a mission he must accomplish before India and Pakistan meet on 24 October 2021 at the ICC T20 World Cup.
It’s no wonder we spotted him roaming around in Mumbai earlier today and in Dubai last week where he was looking to buy a big TV; a part of his to-do list before the match.
He must have ticked the ‘Buy new TV’ by now but replacing his old firecrackers, holed up in his home since 1992, is a mighty challenge.
But to his dismay, firecrackers are named or sold on the Indian cricket players' prowess i.e. rockets that zoom as high as Virat Kohli’s sixes or the new crackers that go boom like Jasprit Bumrah’s (he’s nicknamed boom boom) yorkers.
But, our guy decides to go for them despite these selling ploys. What boggles him is the fact that these crackers are free of cost for him. Why? The shopkeeper explains, “app humare mehmaan hai”.
Now, that’s the touch of kindness we desperately need to see. The shopkeeper goes on to remark, “is baar bhi hum aapko pataakhe phodne ka mauka nahi denge”. Now, that's one pyaar bhara bezaati; Pakistan has never beaten India in an ICC World Cup event.