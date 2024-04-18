Max Fashion reimagines size labels to promote self-love & body-positivity

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With 'Love Labels' campaign, Max has announced the launch of its new youth centric brand- Max Urban.
Max Fashion, a fashion conglomerate under the banner of the UAE-based Landmark Group, announces the launch of Max Urban. Designed exclusively for the country's burgeoning youth market, the brand aims to redefine style, self-expression, and the shopping experience for a youth market. Urban’s bold, progressive aesthetic product line is a reflection of today’s youth-confident, unapologetic and fearless!
The Love Labels brand campaign from Max Urban takes a bold and empowering approach to size and fit. Rather than perpetuating traditional size labels, the campaign dispenses with the concept entirely redefining them as affirmations of self-love and body positivity. The campaign film follows a narrative that celebrates the diverse and ever-changing shapes and sizes of people. The brand aims to help customers find clothes that fit them perfectly, creating a unique shopping experience that uplifts and empowers. The traditional size abbreviations of "XS," "S," "M," "L," "XL," and "2XL" have been reimagined as inspiring labels like "Xtra Special," "Stunning," "Magical," "Lit," "Xtra Lit," and "Xtra Xtra Lit."
Sumit Chandna, president and deputy CEO of Max Urban, exclaims, “Size labels can be a source of self-confidence and positive self-image for many shoppers, especially youth. We have made efforts to offer a more inclusive range of sizes and to use language that is empowering. At Max Urban, our 'Love Labels' campaign transforms size tags into affirmations of self-love, empowering you to feel confident in what you wear.”
The inaugural Max Urban collection, inspired by casual, vacay prints and tranquil patterns, will be available across the brand's 500+ retail stores as well as on the newly launched e-commerce platform.
Love Labels will be available at select 50+ stores across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Calicut, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar, offering international fashion at great prices. The brand is committed to continually expanding the reach of the Love Labels, with plans to scale up the number of stores in the year.
As Max Fashion continues to evolve and expand its portfolio Max Urban will play a pivotal role in driving the organisation’s expansion - solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry and introducing international styles to the market.