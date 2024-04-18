Max Fashion reimagines size labels to promote self-love & body-positivity

The Love Labels brand campaign from Max Urban takes a bold and empowering approach to size and fit. Rather than perpetuating traditional size labels, the campaign dispenses with the concept entirely redefining them as affirmations of self-love and body positivity. The campaign film follows a narrative that celebrates the diverse and ever-changing shapes and sizes of people. The brand aims to help customers find clothes that fit them perfectly, creating a unique shopping experience that uplifts and empowers. The traditional size abbreviations of "XS," "S," "M," "L," "XL," and "2XL" have been reimagined as inspiring labels like "Xtra Special," "Stunning," "Magical," "Lit," "Xtra Lit," and "Xtra Xtra Lit."