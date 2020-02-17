Maxxis Rubber India appoints ‘Bang in the Middle’ as its communication agency

Speaking on this, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis Tyres India said, “India is a big opportunity and it opens a plethora of prospects for Maxxis and we are aggressively increasing our footprints here. We are committed to delivering to our customers in India world-class products and services that they expect and deserve. As we build our offerings in India and to further amplify our positioning in the Indian market, we have tasked ‘Bang in the Middle’ to drive preference for Maxxis Tyres”

Said Naresh Gupta, managing partner, Bang in the Middle, “Maxxis is a very challenging brief. There are established brands in market, who have long history and heritage. We will create campaigns that will make the consumers to prefer Maxxis Tyres. The work has already started.