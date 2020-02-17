Maxxis Rubber India appoints ‘Bang in the Middle’ as its communication agency

Globally, Maxxis Tyres is the largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer and the ninth largest tyre company. Maxxis currently serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero Moto Corp, Suzuki Motors India and Yamaha Motors. In 2018, Maxxis announced a strategic partnership with HMSI to provide co- branded Maxxis tyres in both HMSI and Maxxis dealerships.
Maxxis has appointed ‘Bang in the Middle’ as its integrated communication partner. Maxxis will be investing in building relationship with consumers and brands in India, and has tasked ‘Bang in the Middle’ to create the consumer campaigns.
Speaking on this, Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis Tyres India said, “India is a big opportunity and it opens a plethora of prospects for Maxxis and we are aggressively increasing our footprints here. We are committed to delivering to our customers in India world-class products and services that they expect and deserve. As we build our offerings in India and to further amplify our positioning in the Indian market, we have tasked ‘Bang in the Middle’ to drive preference for Maxxis Tyres”
Said Naresh Gupta, managing partner, Bang in the Middle, “Maxxis is a very challenging brief. There are established brands in market, who have long history and heritage. We will create campaigns that will make the consumers to prefer Maxxis Tyres. The work has already started.