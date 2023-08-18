McCann Worldgroup unveils captivating film showcasing Air India's transformative brand identity

The narrative unfurls around a young girl's encounter with this enchanted talisman, which unveils a portal to a future brimming with infinite prospects.
McCann Worldgroup, awarded the ceative communication mandate for Air India globally in May 2023, recently unveiled its maiden creative for the brand. The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India, as part of the transformation the airline is undergoing.
The heart of "Talisman" draws inspiration from the distinct jharoka, an integral feature of Air India's aircraft windows, which has been ingeniously reimagined as a luminous golden emblem symbolizing a world of boundless potential – a metaphorical "Window of Possibilities." The narrative unfurls around a young girl's mesmerizing encounter with this enchanted talisman, which unveils a portal to a future brimming with infinite prospects. A blend of emotion, innocence, and magical realism imbues the film, seamlessly showcasing Air India's revitalized identity while resonating with a global audience.
Commenting on the film Prasoon Joshi – chief creative officer McCann Worldgroup India said “This film will always stay close to my heart as a creative person. This was unique challenge for story telling -where I strongly felt that we must have a human connect rather than just revealing the brand identity.
The team at McCann and Air India have along with the director Arun Gopalan have worked passionately for the same. Drawing one into an innocent charming world of imagery. It gently brings alive the concept of windows of opportunities. I am sure the communication will resonate.”
Creative Team :
• Chief Creative Officer & Copywriter: Prasoon Joshi
• ECD: Sambit Mohanty
. NCD : Ashish Chakravarty
Account Management:
• Kamal Basu
Strategic Planning Team:
• Jitender Dabas
• Ankit Vohra
Agency Producer
• Jeet Kalra
Production team:
• Arun Gopalan (Director)
• Zina Khan (Producer)