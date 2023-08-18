McCann Worldgroup unveils captivating film showcasing Air India's transformative brand identity

The heart of "Talisman" draws inspiration from the distinct jharoka, an integral feature of Air India's aircraft windows, which has been ingeniously reimagined as a luminous golden emblem symbolizing a world of boundless potential – a metaphorical "Window of Possibilities." The narrative unfurls around a young girl's mesmerizing encounter with this enchanted talisman, which unveils a portal to a future brimming with infinite prospects. A blend of emotion, innocence, and magical realism imbues the film, seamlessly showcasing Air India's revitalized identity while resonating with a global audience.