McDonald’s India – North and East assigns integrated marketing communications mandate to DDB Mudra Group

Added, Kriti Awasthi, DGM, marketing at McDonald’s India - North & East, “Digital media has revolutionised the way brands connect, communicate and interact with their customers’ world over. COVID-19 has further accelerated the need for robust digital marketing for successful consumer outreach. With strong experience in the digital marketing space and in-depth understanding of brand McDonald’s, we are confident that DDB Mudra Group will enable us to reinforce our brand love and strengthen our consumer outreach on the digital platforms as well. We look forward to delivering a great McDonald’s experience through innovative and strategic interventions.”