McDonald's India reunites with NTR Jr to launch the all new Crispy Fried Chicken

The new limited-time offering is available across select stores in South India.
In a strategic move to captivate taste buds across South, McDonald's India (West and South) owned by Hardcastle Restaurants, has launched an addition to its menu - the Crispy Fried Chicken XL Leg Piece Bucket.
The brand has released a TVC adding a star-studded touch with popular Tollywood actor NTR Jr. He signed as the brand ambassador for the company in June, 2023.
In the latest TVC, NTR Jr brings a playful and whimsical vibe, surprising viewers with a cheeky remark. The ad encapsulates the essence of the #DontExplainJustEnjoy theme, adding a delightful twist to the introduction of McDonald's new offering. The crispy fried chicken XL leg bucket is priced at Rs 549. It is a combination of four leg pieces, two dips and two cokes.
The new product is exclusively available in select McDonald's stores across South India, promising a delightful and crispy experience for chicken enthusiasts. HRPL currently operates over 300 McDonald's restaurants spread across 42 cities and 11 states in South India.
Previously, the actor graced screens in a very similar ad campaign promoting the McSpicy Fried Chicken under the theme of #DontExplainJustShare.
In the eastern and northern regions, McDonald's India, under the ownership of MMG Group, is celebrating the festive season with a Diwali campaign. The company launched a festive campaign to introduce three wraps.
With the addition of new flavours- McAloo Wrap, McEgg Wrap and Tandoori Chicken Wrap - the fast-food giant aims to bring joy to its customers. These wraps are priced attractively at Rs 79 and above, providing a perfect snacking option for Diwali revellers.