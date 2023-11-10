McDonald's India reunites with NTR Jr to launch the all new Crispy Fried Chicken

In the latest TVC, NTR Jr brings a playful and whimsical vibe, surprising viewers with a cheeky remark. The ad encapsulates the essence of the #DontExplainJustEnjoy theme, adding a delightful twist to the introduction of McDonald's new offering. The crispy fried chicken XL leg bucket is priced at Rs 549. It is a combination of four leg pieces, two dips and two cokes.