McDonald’s India ups its spice quotient with the new Piri-Piri range of McSpicy Burgers and Wraps

The brand has unveiled new TVC featuring Rashmika Mandanna.
To infuse fun, excitement, and newness to the signature McSpicy range, McDonald’s India (West and South), has launched an all-new limited-time assortment of Piri-Piri McSpicy Burgers and Wraps. With an unbeatable blend of two iconic flavours – McSpicy and Piri-Piri, the brand has spiced up its menu with four new products namely Piri-Piri McSpicy Paneer Burger, Piri-Piri McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri-Piri Big McSpicy Paneer Wrap and Piri-Piri Big McSpicy Chicken Wrap.
The brand has also launched a single-take film conceptualized by DDB Mudra that showcases an explosion of Piri Piri spice. In this new TVC, Rashmika Mandanna is seen feasting on a Piri-Piri McSpicy and conveniently ignoring the surrounding sea of Piri-Piri spice trickling down a giant hourglass, signifying the limited-time nature of the assortment. Rashmika is only interested in relishing the irresistible Piri-Piri McSpicy burger with the idea that #DontExplainJustEnjoy.
Treated with unique ingredients such as a Toasted Piri-Piri Bun, special Piri-Piri sauce, shredded lettuce, and the new Spicy Paneer & Chicken Patty make the Piri-Piri McSpicy Burgers & Wraps truly exceptional. This new range offers the perfect balance of heat and flavour, and delectable taste.
Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, "We are excited to launch the limited edition Piri-Piri range of McSpicy Burgers & Wraps and equally delighted to strengthen our ever-successful association with Rashmika Mandanna. We believe the candid, playful, and enthusiastic personality of Rashmika, syncs really well with our iconic McSpicy platform. The saucy and flavourful combination of McSpicy and Piri-Piri is definitely one of a kind and we believe that these new products will truly satisfy the spicy cravings of our customers. At McDonald’s India, we constantly work towards on menu innovations to deliver a unique and memorable experience to our fan base.”
Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am excited to take my association with McDonald’s to the next level. I have always loved to experiment with my roles, and it is amazing to see McDonald’s India consistently innovating with their iconic menu to satisfy the taste buds of millions of customers. I truly believe that this new Piri-Piri range of McSpicy Burgers & Wraps is going to be a blockbuster among the spice lovers of the country, who like me, would now follow the philosophy of #DontExplainJustEnjoy. I look forward to another resounding success of the extended fun-filled McSpicy platform.”
Delon Mascarenhas, senior vice president and business partner, DDB Mudra Group said, “When you truly love something, you should spend less time explaining it. And more time enjoying it. Even more so when it's not going to be around for long. This was the basis for the Piri Piri McSpicy campaign, whose limited-time-only offer is best represented by the striking visual of an hourglass filled with Piri Piri. We really didn’t have to do many takes with Rashmika Mandanna. She was completely enjoying this new offering.”
Thanks to the fiery and crispy texture of McSpicy and the fragrant & spicy flavours of Piri-Piri, the new range of Piri-Piri McSpicy Burgers & Wraps is nothing but scrumptiousness. The Piri-Piri McSpicy Paneer Burger, Piri-Piri McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri-Piri Big McSpicy Paneer Wrap, and Piri-Piri Big McSpicy Chicken Wrap are now available at our restaurants, McDelivery® app for, takeaway, on the go as well as Drive-Thru across West and South India.