By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

McDonald’s is letting you trade your memories with it for a free snack

It’s the first of the fast-food giant’s 25 acts of happiness in celebration of its silver anniversary.

Trading in your memories with a fast-food giant for free food isn’t something you get to indulge in. McDonald’s is doing that for you right now.

Called ‘Memory Bites’, the American fast-food giant wants you to share a happy memory you’ve experienced with McDonald’s and it will “exchange it for another delicious memory with FREE favourites from McDonald’s!”

Also Read: "Plan to get a greater share of meals like lunch and dinner": Arvind RP, McDonald's India

This offering is the first of the '25 acts of happy' that the brand had promised as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations in India that included the launch of a new line of gourmet burgers.

McDonald's