McDonald’s is letting you trade your memories with it for a free snack

It’s the first of the fast-food giant’s 25 acts of happiness in celebration of its silver anniversary.
Trading in your memories with a fast-food giant for free food isn’t something you get to indulge in. McDonald’s is doing that for you right now.
Called ‘Memory Bites’, the American fast-food giant wants you to share a happy memory you’ve experienced with McDonald’s and it will “exchange it for another delicious memory with FREE favourites from McDonald’s!”
This offering is the first of the '25 acts of happy' that the brand had promised as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations in India that included the launch of a new line of gourmet burgers.