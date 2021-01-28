MediBuddy announces senior level appointments

Manoj Balaji has been appointed as Senior Vice President & Business Head of the Corporate Business Unit & Ex-Rentomojo Siva Venkataraman as Head of Finance & Legal
India’s largest digital healthcare platform, MediBuddy has onboarded Manoj Balaji as Senior Vice President & Business Head for its Corporate Business Unit and Siva Venkataraman as Head of Finance & Legal. While this is Manoj’s second stint with MediBuddy, Siva is a new addition to MediBuddy’s growing team. In his previous tenure at MediBuddy, as COO and Business Head, Manoj was instrumental in kick-starting the wellness and Out-patient health benefits administration business and had scaled it to an exit run rate of 200 crores by FY19. Manoj is a senior business leader with over 14 years+ experience across healthcare, health insurance, consumer internet, IT/ITES sectors in both B2B and B2C realms. Siva, on the other hand, joins the platform with over 15 years of experience in leading and being part of finance teams at start-ups from seed stage to series D.
In his new role, Manoj will be leading the Corporate Business Unit and will be working directly with the Corporate Category (P&L) owners.
Prior to joining MediBuddy, Manoj was the Head of Growth for Nestaway Technologies – a tech-enabled managed home rental business where his key focus was on channel expansion, digital marketing and establishing Nestaway’s O2O (Online to Offline) play) and launching new cities to propel geographical expansion. He was also part of Corporate Strategy and Investments team for Reliance Health Ventures (Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) and MediAssist Group.
Siva joins the healthcare platform from RentoMojo where he led the finance team and oversaw accounting and controllership, equity and debt fund raising and investor relations, business, finance and legal. He has also previously been part of Arbor Ventures and Flipkart. He also co-founded and managed a financial services firm based out of the Middle East for 4 years.
Commenting on both the leadership role appointments, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy-DocsApp says, “We are extremely glad to have Manoj join us back at MediBuddy. Having worked with us before, he understands the pulse of our platform and in this new role, I am sure he will only further strengthen our presence and take MediBuddy to newer heights. It is also a great privilege to have Siva join us with his commendable background in start-ups and the finance sector. As a growing platform, his inputs will be extremely valuable to us. We are sure that both Manoj & Siva’s contributions will further steer MediBuddy to achieve significant milestones.”
On joining MediBuddy, Manoj Balaji, senior vice president & business head, Corporate Business Unit says, "I am super excited to be back at MediBuddy when they’re already doing pioneering work in the field of healthcare and are building India’s health infrastructure to the best of their abilities. Telemedicine is a boon for people in this unprecedented situation and MediBuddy is supporting the people of India with accessible healthcare facilities across the length & breadth of the country. I am looking forward to work with this dynamic team and support the corporate mission to make MediBuddy synonymous with healthcare in India.”
On joining MediBuddy, Siva Venkataraman, Head of Finance & Legal said, “I am looking forward to doing some great work with MediBuddy in the healthcare sector. MediBuddy has grown from strength to strength since its inception and joining them at a time when telemedicine as an industry is booming, feels great”.
Manoj is a master’s in business administration (MBA) graduate from SP Jain Center of Management, a premiere B-school. Manoj is a sports fanatic with tennis being his favourite sport and has also done some theatre work.
Siva is an alumnus of Indian School of Business (ISB) & CFA institute USA. Outside of work, his interests lie in reading and writing Haikus, active trading in the stock market and home automation.