MediBuddy announces senior level appointments

In his new role, Manoj will be leading the Corporate Business Unit and will be working directly with the Corporate Category (P&L) owners.

Prior to joining MediBuddy, Manoj was the Head of Growth for Nestaway Technologies – a tech-enabled managed home rental business where his key focus was on channel expansion, digital marketing and establishing Nestaway’s O2O (Online to Offline) play) and launching new cities to propel geographical expansion. He was also part of Corporate Strategy and Investments team for Reliance Health Ventures (Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) and MediAssist Group.