MediBuddy's women's day campaign encourages men to prioritize women's health

MediBuddy, a digital Healthcare platform, has shared that men place higher importance on their health than women as per their data.
This concerning trend prompted the launch of MediBuddy's Women’s Day campaign, #HerHealthMatters, aimed at raising awareness and encouraging women to prioritize their health.
The objective of the #HerHealthMatters campaign is to draw attention to the significance of women's health and encourage them to proactively manage their physical and mental well-being.
The campaign's video showcases men who lack awareness of the various symptoms experienced by women, such as hair loss, irritability, weight gain, or chronic fatigue. However, it also emphasizes that women themselves may be unaware of these symptoms
MediBuddy’s data indicated that men accounted for 60% of the total health check-ups done by the digital healthcare platform, while only 40% of women consulted a doctor regarding their health. The #HerHealthMatters campaign seeks to address this gap and further encourage women to take charge of their health.
Commenting on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, head of marketing, partnerships and PR at MediBuddy said, "Through the launch of our new campaign, #HerHealthMatters, our mission is to shed light on the critical issue of women's health and inspire a movement of change. Our research indicates that women are not prioritizing their health as they should, which is a concerning trend. That's why our campaign, regardless of gender, wants everyone to join us in raising awareness and promoting positive health habits for women. Together, let's make #HerHealthMatters a powerful force for positive change. MediBuddy urges all women to take care of themselves first and all men to give the #giftofgoodhealth to the women in their lives.”
The #HerHealthMatters campaign is a timely reminder that women's health matters and should be a priority for everyone. With its focus on empowering women to take control of their well-being, the campaign has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of millions of women across India. MediBuddy has curated special offers for women on doctor consultations and health check-ups for the entire month of March.
This campaign is conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy’s in-house creative team. The campaign video is titled #HerHealthMatters|Breaking Myths, Speaking Facts|Women's Day Special|MediBuddy. The total duration of the video is 1 Minute 10 seconds and will be amplified across all social media platforms from March 1, 2023.