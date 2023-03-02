MediBuddy's women's day campaign encourages men to prioritize women's health

Commenting on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, head of marketing, partnerships and PR at MediBuddy said, "Through the launch of our new campaign, #HerHealthMatters, our mission is to shed light on the critical issue of women's health and inspire a movement of change. Our research indicates that women are not prioritizing their health as they should, which is a concerning trend. That's why our campaign, regardless of gender, wants everyone to join us in raising awareness and promoting positive health habits for women. Together, let's make #HerHealthMatters a powerful force for positive change. MediBuddy urges all women to take care of themselves first and all men to give the #giftofgoodhealth to the women in their lives.”