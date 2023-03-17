Medtech launches an ad campaign to create awareness about accurate blood pressure monitoring

With this ad campaign, Medtech emphasizes on the need for using clinically validated BP monitoring devices.
Medtech Life launches an ad campaign to raise awareness about the importance of accurate blood pressure monitoring. The campaign aims to educate people about the potential dangers of uncontrolled blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases. In India, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, accounting for 28% of all deaths in the country.
With this ad campaign, Medtech emphasizes on the need for using clinically validated BP monitoring devices. The campaign features a range of outdoor and digital ads, as well as social media posts, aimed at educating people about the importance of monitoring their blood pressure regularly and accurately.
“The rising number of deaths caused due to heart strokes is owing to faulty or no monitoring of blood pressure done. This ad campaign is our first major step in creating awareness on a larger scale about accurate blood pressure monitoring. With this, we appeal to the citizens to invest their time and efforts in periodic health monitoring and take precautionary measures to avoid the devastating consequences of uncontrolled blood pressure, including heart strokes and cardiovascular diseases”, says Rajnikant Shah, chairman of Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd.
Focussing on health awareness and education, Medtech is helping drive a positive change and improve the health conditions, thereby manufacturing superior quality healthcare devices in India for the larger population.