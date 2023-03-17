Medtech launches an ad campaign to create awareness about accurate blood pressure monitoring

“The rising number of deaths caused due to heart strokes is owing to faulty or no monitoring of blood pressure done. This ad campaign is our first major step in creating awareness on a larger scale about accurate blood pressure monitoring. With this, we appeal to the citizens to invest their time and efforts in periodic health monitoring and take precautionary measures to avoid the devastating consequences of uncontrolled blood pressure, including heart strokes and cardiovascular diseases”, says Rajnikant Shah, chairman of Medtech Life Pvt. Ltd.