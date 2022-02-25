Meesho assigns its brand building responsibility to Sideways Consulting

Sideways to bring Meesho to the forefront of buyers' minds via brand campaigns, sales promotions, general content, possibilities on the platform, and experience design.
Meesho, the e-commerce platforms where buyers cannot just shop for themselves but also earn money online, both using the same Meesho App has partnered with Sideways for strategic guidance and creative development of their brand campaigns all year round.
After months of immersions into the consumers and sellers’ lives, Sideways and Meesho have arrived at insights and learnings that inform all aspects of the business. Now, Sideways is working towards communicating the brand thought to the consumers. This will come alive across brand campaigns, sales promotions, general content, possibilities on the platform and experience design that will derive from the core brand thought. By helping Meesho stand out in the highly competitive e-commerce space, Sideways aims to bring Meesho to the forefront of the buyers’ minds and enthrall them with what Meesho has for them.
Abhijit Avasthi, co-founder, Sideways: "Meesho will be doing for a billion Indians what the incumbent e-commerce players have not been able to do even after many years - truly democratize the power of ecommerce for a billion Indians. We are excited about the opportunity and hope to build one of India’s most loved brands in the very near future."
Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand says: “We are absolutely delighted to go Sideways. In Sideways, we have found the right partner during this hyper-growth phase of our journey. They truly are a different kind of agency with an integrated team of strategists, creative folks and technologists who understand internet businesses and the pulse of Indian consumers. Together we aim to build Meesho as one of the largest internet companies in India and a brand that people love.”