Meesho assigns its brand building responsibility to Sideways Consulting

After months of immersions into the consumers and sellers’ lives, Sideways and Meesho have arrived at insights and learnings that inform all aspects of the business. Now, Sideways is working towards communicating the brand thought to the consumers. This will come alive across brand campaigns, sales promotions, general content, possibilities on the platform and experience design that will derive from the core brand thought. By helping Meesho stand out in the highly competitive e-commerce space, Sideways aims to bring Meesho to the forefront of the buyers’ minds and enthrall them with what Meesho has for them.